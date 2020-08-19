Covid-19 Factoid: Maharashtra's sixth 100,000 cases came in just 9 days

The global count of confirmed cases has now crossed the 22-million mark. Of these cases, more than 14.8 million, or roughly 66 per cent, have managed to recover from the infection and over 778,000 people have lost their lives.

India’s Covid-19 tally now stands at over 2.7 million. The proportion of active cases in total has now dropped to 24.91 per cent, or 673,166 cases, and the recovery rate has risen to 73.18 per cent, or 1.9 million cases. The country’s death toll stands at 51,797, the fourth-highest in the world.

Here are some statistics on the pandemic:

1. Maharashtra cases now more than 600,000

Maharashtra, the most affected state in India, now has more than 600,000 confirmed cases. This is almost equivalent to the case tally of the next two worst-affected states – Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh – put together. Its latest block of 100,000 cases have taken just nine days, the shortest time taken for a set of 100,000 cases. By comparison, the first block had taken 96 days.





2. Recoveries in India cross addition of new cases

In some respite, India’s daily new recoveries crossed the addition of new cases for a second time in over two months, with the country recording 57,937 recoveries, its highest ever in a day. The daily new case addition also witnessed a fall for three days straight.



3. India continues to ramp up testing

India registered its highest number of tests in a single day, at almost 900,000, on August 18. This was more than three times the number of tests conducted in a day roughly one month ago. Since August 11, the country has conducted more than 700,000 tests every single day. India has so far added more than 50,000 fresh cases on each day in August.



