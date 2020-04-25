Covid-19 Factoid: These states have higher recoveries than active cases

The tally of coronavirus infections globally stands at 2,750,877 at present, with the number of daily new cases growing in the past three days. While 192,207 have died of Covid-19 so far, 757,963 patients have recovered. Among closed cases, one in every five has been a fatality.

In India, there now are 23,542 confirmed cases. The number of deaths has surpassed 700, and 5,012 people have recovered. Maharashtra, still the most affected state both by confirmed cases and fatalities, is followed by Gujarat.

Here are a few data trends to help you understand the present pandemic situation better:

#1. Turkey fastest to cross 100,000 Covid-19 cases

Turkey, which stands seventh in the order of most affected countries of the world, has been the fastest to cross 100,000 confirmed cases of infection. It is followed by Italy, Spain and the US. Except the US, all others on the list here are in Europe.

#2.

The Covid-19 crisis is becoming more fatal in Belgium

Belgium’s fatality rate is on a consistent upward trajectory. It has more than tripled since the beginning of April. In other words, two out of every five closed cases have been deaths. The country has reported 44,293 confirmed cases, while the death toll stands at 6,679. A little more than 20 per cent of all confirmed cases have now recovered.

#3. These Indian states have higher number of recoveries than the active Covid-19 cases

Kerala and Haryana have had the highest number of recoveries in India. Others on the list are Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Assam, but the number of cases in these three have been much lower than Kerala and Haryana. Kerala has 448 cases, of which more than 72 per cent have recovered, while roughly 57 of Haryana’s 272 cases have now recovered.