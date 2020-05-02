Covid-19 hinterland digest: Exodus from Rajasthan; Bhopal struggling

A nationwide to contain the has been extended for two more weeks, but businesses will be allowed some relaxation in zones declared free of the diseas. Metro cities will remain under lockdown, . Around 1,230 people have died in India due to the virus.

Business Standard takes a look at regional editions of Hindi newspapers to provide you with a picture of the Covid-19 situation in the hinterland.

The march to home: Over a million stranded register to go home

By Friday evening, around 1.15 million people had registered on the Rajasthan government's website in hopes of returning home. These include students, travellers, and migrant workers, reported Dainik Bhaskar. A train on Friday left for Ranchi from Kota carrying over 1,200 students. Likewise, another train left for Bihar carrying migrant workers. The government told that five trains will run on a regular basis from Saturday, Authorities informed that Rajasthan has sent back 38,000 labourers and workers to different states will now using various means of transportation. 7,000 workers will return to Uttar Pradesh soon. Similar is the case with states like Haryana, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand. The government of Rajashthan has ensured that these workers and labourers will be provided with food and stay till they can be sent back.

is seeing a rise in the number of patients and also a rise in infected areas. Within a week, eight zones have entered the red category from orange, reports Dainik Bhaskar. Also, five wards that were in the green zone are now in the red zone. Till now, 64 wards in have been declared as red zones. This is an addition of 12 zones from April 25. The silver lining, however, is that 12 orange zone wards have moved to green zones. This has led to the end of the orange zone in the city.

UP Bar Associaton to provide financial help to 3,961 lawyers

The High Court Bar Association in Prayagraj has prepared a list of 3,961 lawyers who qualify for some financial help in wake of pandemic and the enforced across the nation, reports Dainik Jagran. The association said that it would provide an assistance of Rs 2,000 each to these lawyers. This would incur an expenditure of Rs 79.22 lakh on the association. It says that the money would reach the accounts of these lawyers by Saturday. The association head JB Sigh said that they had approached the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh for help but it was denied. He said if the demand for help comes up again then a decision would be taken accordingly. Meanwhile, the head office of UP Bar Council in Prayagraj has been shut until further orders.

Liquor fiasco grips Chhattisgarh

Liquor smuggling is increasing by the day in Chhattisgarh, reports Patrika. Illicit selling of liquor has created a huge problem for the administration. Despite the increasing number of cases, arrests of culprits are not taking place. This goes on to show the involvement of the local leaders and ministers. Police is not taking action due to the involvement of the leaders in power, said the newspaper. The police is only ceasing the liquor but not taking action.