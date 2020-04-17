Covid-19: India gets $5.9 mn US aid; assures Bhutan, Seychelles of help

The United States has provided nearly $5.9 million in health assistance to India to slow the spread of Covid-19, the State Department said Thursday. The amount is being used to help India hinder the spread of the disease by providing care for the affected, disseminating essential public health messages to communities and strengthen case-finding and surveillance, the State Department said.

The assistance is also being used to mobilize innovative financing mechanisms for emergency preparedness and response to this pandemic.

"This builds on a foundation of nearly $2.8 billion in total assistance, which includes more than $1.4 billion in health assistance, the United States has provided to India over the last 20 years," it said in a update of the US efforts in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The State Department and the US Agency for International Development have now committed nearly $508 million in emergency health, humanitarian, and economic assistance. This is on top of the funding the US has already provide to multilateral and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that are helping communities around the world deal with the pandemic.

In South Asia, America's Covid-19 assistance has gone to Afghanistan ($18 million), Bangladesh ($9.6 million), ($500,000), Nepal ($1.8 million), Pakistan ($9.4 million) and Sri Lanka ($1.3 million). The IMF on Thursday approved nearly $1.4 billion in emergency aid to Pakistan to help it weather the impact of the pandemic.

"While uncertainty remains high, the near-term economic impact of Covid-19 is expected to be significant, giving rise to large fiscal and external financing needs," the international lender said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering on Thursday held talks over Covid-19 situation and Indian leader assured country's support to Thimphu in fighting the global pandemic.

"Exchanged thoughts with @PMBhutan Lotay Tshering on the evolving Covid-19 situation in our region. His Majesty The King and Lyonchhen are leading Bhutan's efforts admirably. India will stand by our close friend and neighbour in fighting the effects of the pandemic," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

Replying to PM Modi's tweet, Tshering thanked Indian leader for "unconditional friendship and support" to deal with the situation. "Thank you PM @narendramodi for the phone call. Your unconditional friendship and support give us confidence and reasons to deal with the situation better. We will work together and win this battle." Tshering tweeted.

has so far reported 5 cases. India has cleared the first list of 13 countries to export hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) including Bhutan.

Seychelles President Danny Faure on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian government for the aid of four tonnes of medical supplies to fight An Air India flight carrying four tonnes of medical items including essential lifesaving medicines being gifted to Seychelles arrived at Victoria airport on Wednesday. The medicines have been requested by the Seychelles government.

In a statement, President Danny Faure said the gesture represents the close ties between Seychelles and India and the special relationship shared by the two countries. Seychelles has reported 11 coronavirus cases so far.

"President Danny Faure has expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Government and people of India for the generous support extended to Seychelles during this time of crisis. A donation of four tonnes of medical supplies reached Seychelles yesterday, Wednesday 15 April, onboard a chartered Air India flight from New Delhi," the statement read.

"Our relationship is based on a profound understanding and appreciation of each other's concerns. Seychelles and India are friends and partners, standing together to face common challenges. This exceptional mark of goodwill represents the value ascribed to this close friendship," the statement quoted the President as saying.