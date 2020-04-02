Covid-19: India to open its skies in phases after lockdown is lifted

The government is likely to take a phased approach to open up the skies as and when the period is over, officials aware of the plan said. The model is going to be followed for both domestic and international flights.

The Indian government initiated a 21-day nation-wide lockdown, preventing the movement of people, and completely clamping down on flighst till 14 April, in an attempt to contain covid-19, which has claimed thousands of lives worldwide.

“The plan is to have a phased approach to opening air travel. The top 10 airports in terms of passenger movement may be opened first followed by other cities and at last international travel,” a government official aware of the matter said.

The idea behind this is to prevent crowding at airports and a control on identification of passengers in case a positive case is identified.

The top 10 airports of India include the four metro cities and Pune, Cochin, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Goa.

However, airlines are taking bookings on all sectors starting 15 April as the direction issued by aviation regulator has banned flights till April 14.

The official added that for international travel- there are many countries which have voluntarily shut their border. So airlines will have to adhere to that. For instance London has announced a flight ban till end of April. The Trump administration is also contemplating to ban air travel as cases of pandemic rise exponentially in US.

"The government will take a holistic view. When conditions become safe in other countries we can start flights," secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said tin his address to media in a press conference held through Zoom- a video conferencing mobile app.

This is the first time, India has effected a total shutdown of its air transport. A similar action was taken by United States of America after the terror attack on the World Trade Centre on 11 September, 2001. World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared corona virus a pandemic.

The government used one clause in the Aircraft Act, 1934 to suspend the operations.

On the phased approach to open air travel, airline executives said that it will work out perfectly as demand for air travel will be less. “I don’t think airlines themselves are looking to start 100 percent routes from Day 1. It will take a long time for demand to come back even if the is removed,” an executive said adding that corporates travel- a high value segment of airlines is likely to remain low as companies cut down on travel.