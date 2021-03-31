Covid-19: J&K records 359 new cases, one more death

-
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir report 532 new Covid-19 cases, 5 fresh fatalities
Jammu and Kashmir reports 697 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally now at 86,754
Jammu and Kashmir reports six more Covid-19 deaths, 610 fresh cases
565 new Covid-19 cases take J&K's tally 102,159, death toll at 1,580
Jammu and Kashmir reports four more Covid-19 deaths, 536 fresh cases
-
Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 359 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 58 travellers, taking the infection tally to 1,30,687, while one person died due to the virus in the past 24 hours, officials said.
The new fatality was reported in Kashmir, raising the death toll to 1,990 in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.
Of the fresh novel coronavirus cases, 93 were from the Jammu division and 266 from the Kashmir division, they said.
The officials said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 150 new cases, including 51 travellers, followed by 59 in Jammu district and 46 in Baramulla district. Srinagar became the first district in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir to be put in Orange category again due to rising number of COVID-19 cases.
Three districts did not report any fresh cases, while nine other districts had cases in single digits. Budgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Kulgam and Kathua were the other districts to register cases in double digits.
The number of active cases, which has been rising steadily over the past week, has now reached 2,293 in the Union Territory, while 1,26,304 patients have recovered from the infection so far, the officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU