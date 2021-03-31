Covid-19: J&K records 359 new cases, one more death

on Tuesday recorded 359 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 58 travellers, taking the infection tally to 1,30,687, while one person died due to the virus in the past 24 hours, officials said.

The new fatality was reported in Kashmir, raising the death toll to 1,990 in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

Of the fresh novel cases, 93 were from the Jammu division and 266 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 150 new cases, including 51 travellers, followed by 59 in Jammu district and 46 in Baramulla district. Srinagar became the first district in the union territory of to be put in Orange category again due to rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Three districts did not report any fresh cases, while nine other districts had cases in single digits. Budgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Kulgam and Kathua were the other districts to register cases in double digits.

The number of active cases, which has been rising steadily over the past week, has now reached 2,293 in the Union Territory, while 1,26,304 patients have recovered from the infection so far, the officials said.

