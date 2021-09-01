- Make sure you don't miss extended tax filing deadline: Analysts
- Digital, co-lending to drive credit business this festive season
- Dues not a concern but we've to think of financial stability: CIL chairman
- Lack of planning by state governments led to coal crisis, says Centre
- Shares of AU SFB come under pressure amid top-level resignations
- Not an easy gateway for BillDesk to India's billing ecosystem
- Airtel takes a leaf out of Reliance Jio as telecom battle intensifies
Covid-19 live updates: India hits new vaccination record, economy rebounds
Covid-19 live updates: India administers more than 12 million doses Tuesday; Uttar Pradesh grapples with mystery fever as Covid cases fall.
Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | India economy
Visitors crowd at a vaccination centre in Gurugram as they wait to be inoculated for Covid-19 on Monday, August 30, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Coronavirus updates: India achieved a new single-day vaccination milestone on Tuesday with 12.6 million doses administered till 9.45 pm. The country had crossed the 10-million mark for the first time on August 27.
India's economy rebounded in the April-June quarter even while a devastating second wave of Covid-19 swept the country, with growth of over 20 per cent compared to a year earlier driven by a surge in manufacturing and higher consumer spending.
Uttar Pradesh is grappling with the outbreak of a mystery fever in some western districts as the state reports a sharp decline in Covid-19 cases.
World coronavirus updates: Google pushed back the date when its employees must return to the office until after January 10, citing uncertainty related to the pandemic. It previously delayed a compulsory office return to October 18.
Mauritius vaccinated 60% of its population a month ahead of target and now plans to halve the number of days tourists will need to isolate on the island nation after arrival.
Morocco started administering shots to 12-to-17-year-olds on Tuesday, as the kingdom speeds up one of Africa’s most advanced vaccination campaigns ahead of the start of the new school year, Bloomberg reported.
