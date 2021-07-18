Covid-19 live updates: UP cancels Kanwar Yatra, France accepts Covishield
Coronavirus LIVE updates: India says it has given 400 million Covid-19 vaccine doses; Tokyo Olympics registered its first case at the athletes' village.
A medic administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Yamuna Khadar in New Delhi, Friday, July 16, 2021
Coronavirus updates: Uttar Pradesh cancelled the Kanwar Yatra a day after the Supreme Court asked the state government to reconsider even allowing a symbolic event given the fear of a third Covid-19 wave.
India said it had administered 400 million Covid-19 vaccine doses, with over 46.38 lakh shots given on Saturday. France said it would accept vaccination by Covishield, a copy of the AstraZeneca vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India, for its health pass.
World coronavirus update: The Tokyo Olympics registered its first case at the athletes’ village, less than a week before the opening ceremony. The UK reported 54,674 new Covid cases on Saturday, the most since January 15, Bloomberg reported.
