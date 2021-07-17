Coronavirus LIVE: India logs 38,112 new cases; Tamil Nadu extends lockdown

updates: India has recorded a spike of 38,112 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 31,063,987, according to Worldometer. The death count increased to 413,123 with 560 new fatalities, the data showed.

Kerala reported 13,750 new infections, Maharashtra 7,761, followed by Tamil Nadu (2,312), Karnataka (1,806), Andhra Pradesh (2,345), West Bengal (882) and Delhi (66).

From the northeastern states, Assam reported 1,784 new cases and Manipur 796.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6,189,257), Kerala (3,117,083), Karnataka (2,878,564), Tamil Nadu (2,528,806), and Andhra Pradesh (1,932,105).

World update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 190,261,991 confirmed cases and 4,091,351 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,926,556 cases, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and France.

