Covid-19 lockdown: Jewellers reaching out to customers via online offers

Akshaya Tritiya, a day traditionally considered auspicious for purchase of gold, will be observed this year against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) and a enforeced across the country to prevent the spread of infections.

This year's Akshaya Tritiya, which falls on April 26, will lack the usual shine as all jewellery shops will remain shut and there will be no counter sale for ornaments. But have found a new way to follow the tradition of — they are offering to their customers plans under which they could book ornaments online at today's price and take delivery when the is over.

in Mumbai's largest market, Zaveri Bazar, will also offer online jewellery sale on

Kumar Jain, vice-president of Mumbadevi Association told ANI, " has affected their business very badly but they cannot let go away the occasion of as customers are also trying to reach them to know how they can purchase gold on Akshaya Tritiya. So we have started gold sale online for Madhya Tritiya. People can book gold online on today's rate and get their delivery after the lockdown on the same rate."

"Though this will only compensate our 8-10 per cent of Akshaya Tritiya's expected business on any normal day this will surely help our customers who want to continue their tradition of buying gold," he added.

On the other hand, traders who do bullion business on digital platforms are having a good time.

Jewellers said that online gold purchase has seen a jump of around eight per cent during the lockdown in comparison with last year for the same period. They expect the digital business of gold to shine even more due to Akshaya Tritiya.

Sachin Kothari, director of Augmont, a digital gold trade platform, told ANI, "Gold buying is an integral part of India's traditions. During the lockdown, we have seen a good trend of people buying gold digitally. We expect this to grow even more in the next two days due to Akshaya Tritiya.