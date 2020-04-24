JUST IN
Indices keep rising on stimulus package hopes; IT, bank stocks spurt
Gold on top of Indian investors' mind, says World Gold Council report

As many as 1,005 rural and 1,280 urban investors were surveyed

Gold jewellery and coins are two of the top five investments by Indian investors, says World Gold Council’s India Retail Investor Insights report. As many as 1,005 rural and 1,280 urban investors were surveyed.

First Published: Fri, April 24 2020. 01:23 IST

