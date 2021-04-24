Covid-19 norms violated during horse race event in Kerala; cases filed

: police on Saturday



registered a case against over 200 people in connection with a horse race held near here for violating the COVID-19 health protocols.

Police said they have registered three cases -- one against the organisers, another against around 20 jockeys and the third against around 200 unidentified people who had gathered around a temple at Thathamangalam, a village on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.

"We had warned the temple committee members not to violate the health protocol and they assured that the biennialhorse race will be conducted only in a symbolic manner. But, somehow over 50 horses and jockeys reached the spot and it became a race. We immediately stopped the event and dispersed the crowd," the police told PTI.

Police said the temple authorities have also sought permission for a customary elephant race on May 1 with 60 elephants.

But the district authorities have given permission only for 10 elephants.

"We will give notice to the organisers warning them against the elephant race too," the police added.

