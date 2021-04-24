Passengers arriving at Guwahati railway station being tested for Covid-19

-
Amid the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country, Guwahati's State Health Department is conducting COVID tests of passengers arriving at the railway station.
Speaking to ANI, Dr Mridul Malakar who was present at the COVID testing camp said, "We first check the body temperature of each passenger. Then we perform a COVID test on everyone."
Talking about the number of COVID tests conducted on an average, the doctor said, "We test 700-800 people on an average every day, out of which 25-30 people test positive."
Vikas Singh, a traveller from Shillong heading to Dibrugarh urged people to stay at home.
"I don't understand whether this is politics or pandemic," he added.
Mrinmoy Sharma, another passenger said, "The situation is getting worse with each passing day. There is fear as we do not know who might have COVID-19."
He also appealed to people to wear masks and follow social distancing.
Nazeer Hussain Mazumdar, who has reached Guwahati from Mumbai said, "Owing to COVID-19, all work has stopped. That's why I had to come back. I used to work at a garments company."
"I have undergone a swab test but the results have not arrived. I have been waiting for so long. After this I have to head to Silchar, which will take 12 hours more," he concluded.
Assam reported 2,024 new COVID-19 cases and 12 related deaths in the past 24 hours, as per the union health ministry's report.
