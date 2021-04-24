Delhi traders to observe voluntary lockdown for one more week: CAIT

-
ALSO READ
Shah calls meeting over Delhi's Covid situation; Kejriwal among attendees
Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: Tax relief for buyers of homes priced up to Rs 2cr
Delhi CM Kejriwal to hold Covid-19 review meet with LG Anil Baijal today
India's inflation target band up for review: Finance minister Sitharaman
Sitharaman evaded opposition queries during budget debate: Tharoor
-
Traders in Delhi will observe voluntary lockdown for one more week to assist the government in bringing down the Covid numbers, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said on Saturday.
Accordingly, more than 100 leading associations from all parts of Delhi have decided to observe 'Voluntary Self Lockdown' from April 26 April to May 2.
In a virtual meeting held on Friday, CAIT urged Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to extend the current six-day lockdown, scheduled to end at 5 am on Monday, for one more week.
"The lockdown is going to get over at 5 am on April 26. The trade leaders at the conference said that considering the present deplorable situation of medical facilities and the rising number of Covid cases in Delhi, it will be appropriate to continue the closure of shops for one more week from April 26," CAIT said.
"During this time, it is hoped that the government will be able to check the extensive spread of coronavirus, besides augmenting the medical facilities in Delhi. If the government does not take such a decision for any reason, the trade associations of Delhi will observe a week's voluntary self lockdown from April 26 to May 2," it added.
According to CAIT, the call for the self lockdown is purely voluntary and if any association wants to open the market, it will be free to do so.
"However, during the self lockdown, the supplies of essential commodities will be maintained as usual as per the Covid guidelines of the government," the traders' body said.
Besides, CAIT has also urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to waive the GST on oxygen, which is 18 per cent at present.
The national president of CAIT, B.C. Bhartia, said that in view of the oxygen shortage in Delhi, the trade associations have decided to procure oxygen concentrators in good quantity and given them to the people in need.
In addition, the traders' body said that it will soon form a Plasma Bank where the names of the people who have recovered from Covid will be enrolled with their consent to be plasma donors, and any one requiring plasma will be able to contact the donor directly.
--IANS
rv/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU