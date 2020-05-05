JUST IN
Tourists with long term visa beyond 6 months need to register with FRRO
Covid-19 outbreak: Delhi cases inch closer to 5,000-mark, 349 new cases

ANI  |  New Delhi 

A medic collects samples for swab tests from a COVID-19 mobile testing van, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Ramakrishna Mission area in New Delhi, Saturday, May 2, 2020. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
A medic collects samples for swab tests from a Covid-19 mobile testing van, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Ramakrishna Mission area in New Delhi, Saturday, May 2, 2020. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

349 new Covid-19 positive cases reported in Delhi on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 4,898, Delhi Health Department said.

No deaths reported due to Coronavirus recorded and 69 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there is 3,403 active case coronavirus in the national capital while 1,431 have recovered so far.
Tue, May 05 2020. 13:26 IST

