Covid-19 outbreak: Delhi cases inch closer to 5,000-mark, 349 new cases

349 new Covid-19 positive cases reported in Delhi on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 4,898, Delhi Health Department said.

No deaths reported due to recorded and 69 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: None of us is safe until all, says UN; toll at 252,444

Currently, there is 3,403 active case in the capital while 1,431 have recovered so far.