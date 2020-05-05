Covid-19 outbreak: Delhi cases inch closer to 5,000-mark, 349 new cases

-
349 new Covid-19 positive cases reported in Delhi on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 4,898, Delhi Health Department said.
No deaths reported due to Coronavirus recorded and 69 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.
Currently, there is 3,403 active case coronavirus in the national capital while 1,431 have recovered so far.
