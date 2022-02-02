Covid-19 pandemic: 17 more deaths and 3,267 fresh cases in Haryana

Seventeen more Covid-related deaths were reported in on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 10,337, while 3,267 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 9,55,693, according to a Health Department bulletin.

Gurgaon district reported 970 fresh cases while Faridabad, Hisar and Sonipat reported 307, 269 and 192 cases, respectively, it said.

The fatalities include four from Gurgaon and two each from Hisar, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Mahendergarh and Fatehabad districts, according to the bulletin.

While has witnessed a significant decline in cases over the past few days, there has been no drastic change in the fatality count.

