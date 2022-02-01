Covid-19 pandemic: Andhra Pradesh records 6,213 cases in 24 hours

: witnessed a marked drop in Covid-19 cases as 35,035 sample tests yielded 6,213 fresh infections in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday.

The daily positivity rate dipped to about 18 per cent.

The latest bulletin said 10,795 infected persons got cured while five others succumbed in the state.

The number of active cases came further down to 1,05,930, the bulletin said.

The state had reported 5,879 fresh cases on Monday.

The gross Covid-19 positives today touched 22,82,583, recoveries 21,62,033 and deaths 14,620.

In 24 hours, the highest number of 903 fresh cases came from Krishna districts and the lowest of 86 from Vizianagaram.

Guntur district registered 830, East Godavari 731, Kurnool 679, West Godavari 642 and Visakhapatnam 518 cases.

The remaining six districts added less than 500 new cases each.

Chittoor, Guntur, SPS Nellore, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam reported one fresh fatality each in a day.

