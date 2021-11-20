Entire state knows how frustrated Chandrababu Naidu is: Andhra CM

-
After Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu accused the ruling YSRCP of personally targetting the leaders of his party, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minster Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday hit back at Naidu saying the entire state knows "how frustrated Naidu is".
The chief minister said that the citizens have rejected Naidu and he has lost the Kuppam municipal corporation which is his home constituency. The TDP has lost power in the legislative council as well.
He took a jibe at Naidu and said that he is not understanding what he is doing, saying or behaving.
Reddy claimed that Naidu himself had instigated people in the house by talking about unnecessary, unrelated and unwarranted subjects, and now when people have reacted, he is behaving this way.
He said that the TDP and Naidu had started it all.
Earlier in the day, Naidu broke down while speaking to the media and said that the ruling YSRCP government is personally targetting the family members of the leaders of his party including him in the legislative assembly.
Speaking to the media after boycotting the assembly session on Friday, Naidu said that the act of the speaker is also objectionable.
Naidu likened the Assembly to 'Kaurava Sabha' and decided to boycott it till 2024 in protest against 'ugly character assassinations' by YSRCP ministers and MLAs, says TDP in a statement
He alleged that YSR commented against his wife and after his objection, he rendered an apology.
Naidu further said that the YSRCP always targets the opposition parties emotionally.
