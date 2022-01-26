Covid-19 pandemic: Gujarat reports 14,781 fresh cases and 21 deaths

The coronavirus caseload in on Wednesday crossed the 11 lakh-mark with addition of 14,781 new cases, the state health department said.

The tally of infections in the state reached 11,07,749.

With 21 patients succumbing to the viral infection during the day, the death toll reached 10,323. Both new cases and deaths declined compared to the previous day.

Recoveries at 20,829 exceeded the new cases. The number of active cases thus came down to 1,28,192. Of these, only 309 patients are currently on ventilator support. District-wise, Ahmedabad reported 5,325 new cases, followed by Vadodara with 3,016, Rajkot with 1,235 and Surat with 1,228 cases, among others.

Of 21 fresh fatalities, Ahmedabad recorded the highest at nine, followed by Surat with five deaths, Jamnagar, Vadodara and Valsad with two each and Rajkot with one death.

On Tuesday, had recorded a positivity rate of 14.1 per cent, as per the testing figures updated on the government's COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday. As many as 2.17 lakh people received anti-COVID-19 vaccine doses on Wednesday, taking the total of doses administered so far in the state to 9.69 crore. As many as 94,239 people took 'precaution doses' on Wednesday, taking the tally of such beneficiaries to over 11 lakh. Also, 29,585 youngsters in the 15-18 age group got vaccinated, raising the total of doses given in this category to 25.5 lakh.

The tally of coronavirus cases in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu rose to 11,256 with 17 new cases. With 38 patients getting discharged, the tally of recovered cases rose to 11,085. There are 167 active cases in the territory which has so far reported four pandemic-related deaths. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,07,749, New cases 14,781, Death toll 10,323, Total discharged 9,69,234, Active cases 1,28,192.

