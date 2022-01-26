Covid-19 pandemic: Mumbai reports fresh 1,858 cases and 13 deaths

-
Mumbai reported 1,858 new coronavirus infections and 13 deaths on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.
The city has been reporting fewer than 2,000 cases for the last three days. The caseload of the financial capital of the country went up to 10,40,363, while death toll rose to 16,569. The new daily cases were hovering over 2,000 since December 29, 2021. With 1,656 patients being discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, the tally of recoveries increased to 9,98,698. There are 22,364 active patients in the city now. The civic body carried out 42,315 coronavirus tests during the day, increasing the total of tests to 1,50,88,261. The recovery rate in the city is 96 per cent, while the period taken for the caseload to double is now 185 days. The BMC has sealed 27 buildings after detecting more than five patients in on the premises.
