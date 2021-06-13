Covid-19 pandemic in Haridwar: Tell-tale signs of Kumbh as super spreader

-
The Kumbh Mela — held between April 1 and April 30 — was attended by roughly 3.5 million people; earlier around one million pilgrims were expected each day. The count of pilgrims increased significantly during the days of shahi snan or royal bath, which was held on April 12, 14 and 27. Haridwar recorded only 149 daily Covid-19 cases on April 1, but on April 23, the figure jumped to 1,115. Between April 23 and April 30, more than a thousand Covid cases were reported daily.
Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat, on April 13, justified the event, saying the "flow and blessings of Ma Ganga will ensure that Coronavirus does not spread".
PM Narendra Modi on April 17, said on Twitter: “Now that two royal baths have taken place, I appeal to everyone to keep Kumbh Mela symbolic due to the coronavirus crisis. This will give strength to India's fight against the virus.”
Explaining how Kumbh could have been a super spreader, Dr Lalit Kant, epidemiologist and former head of Division of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said this is a term used to describe settings, events, and individuals, which in hindsight, exacerbate rates of infection — like a cruise ship, hospital, place of worship, school or any large gathering or movement of a group of individuals.
"Studies done on people returning from Kumbh showed a high infection rate among them; they, in turn, became a source of infection to others," said Dr Kant.
When asked whether the spread of Covid is less in running water the epidemiologist said there was no evidence backing the claim.
"As of now there is no evidence that the virus spreads through flowing water though it has been detected in untreated wastewater. There is also no evidence that it spreads through drinking water. What spreads the virus is not the water, but the closeness of the people taking a dip in the river, especially if they are talking or singing while bathing,” he concluded.
