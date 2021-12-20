Covid-19 pandemic: Madhya Pradesh logs 20 new cases; active tally 183

-
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh records 17 new Covid cases; active tally now 132
MP sees 9 Covid-19 cases; over 8.45 crore vaccine doses administered so far
Madhya Pradesh sees 11 new Covid-19 cases; active infections at 91
MP govt contemplating to reopen schools for Classes 6 to 8 from next month
Twitter faces heat as FIRs registered for depicting distorted India map
-
With 20 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,93,509 on Monday, while the recovery count increased to 7,82,796 after 17 patients were discharged from hospitals, a health official said.
The death toll rose to 10,530 after a COVID-19 patient died during the day.
Madhya Pradesh is now left with 183 active cases.
A total of 56,771 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the number of tests conducted so far in MP to 2,30,30,597, the official added.
A total of 9,86,05,589 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 4,54,400 on Monday.
Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,93,509, new cases 20, death toll 10,530, recoveries 7,82,796, active cases 183, number of tests so far 2,30,30597.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU