Covid-19 pandemic: Madhya Pradesh logs 20 new cases; active tally 183

With 20 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,93,509 on Monday, while the recovery count increased to 7,82,796 after 17 patients were discharged from hospitals, a health official said.

The death toll rose to 10,530 after a COVID-19 patient died during the day.

Madhya Pradesh is now left with 183 active cases.

A total of 56,771 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the number of tests conducted so far in MP to 2,30,30,597, the official added.

A total of 9,86,05,589 anti- vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 4,54,400 on Monday.

