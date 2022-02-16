Covid-19 pandemic: Night curfew lifted in Uttarakhand amid decline in cases

The government on Wednesday lifted night curfew after over one-and-a-half months and allowed various other economic activities to resume fully following a decline in daily Covid cases.

According to revised COVID-19 SOP, night curfew imposed in the state on December 27 to rein in a spike in pandemic cases has been lifted, and gyms, shopping malls, cinema halls, spas, salons, theatres, auditoriums and meeting halls allowed to open with full capacity.

However, swimming pools and water parks will remain closed till February 28.

The ban on political rallies and dharnas will also continue till February 28, the standard operating procedure (SOP) said.

Hotels, restaurants and dhabas can also open for dining with their full capacity, but will have to strictly follow Covid norms.

