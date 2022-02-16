Work from home ends in Kerala as daily Covid tally reaches 12,223

-
ALSO READ
Staycations for the WFH-weary set looking for leisure with a vengeance
Minority scholarship: SC notice to Centre on appeal against Kerala HC order
Flood-affected Kerala to witness rains for 3-4 days more, says IMD
Noida logs 1,223 new Covid cases, active case tally rises to 5,779
Kerala reports 3,777 new coronavirus cases; tally rises to 5,190,810
-
As more and more Covid restrictions in Kerala continue to be lifted, the state on Wednesday saw 12,223 more people turn Covid positive while the positivity rate was 15.75 per cent, state Health Minister Veena George said in a statement.
Meanwhile, a fresh order ended the work from home facility for all state and private sector employees and from now on all will have to report for work at their respective offices.
State Education Minister V.Sivankutty announced that schools will go into off line from February 21.
George's statement also said that 21,906 recoveries were recorded and the active cases stood at 1,13,798, of which 4.5 per cent patients were being treated at various hospitals.
The day also saw 25 Covid deaths, taking the total death toll to 63,109.
--IANS
sg/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU