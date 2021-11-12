Covid-19 pandemic: Tamil Nadu records 812 new cases, 8 deaths

-
Tamil Nadu on Friday recorded 812 new coronavirus cases and 8 fatalities due to the infection. Three districts reported nil cases, according to a bulletin from the state government.
Chennai with 114 fresh COVID-19 cases and Coimbatore with 108 are the only districts that saw new infections above the 100-mark, thus taking the caseload to 27,13,216.
While Mayiladuthurai, Tenkasi and Theni saw no new cases today, 14 districts recorded cases in single digits and 19 other districts reported cases below 100, the bulletin said. With 8 deaths including 2 in private hospitals and 6 in government facilities, the toll increased to 36,259. A passenger who returned from UAE added to 812 positive cases today.
With 927 COVID-19 positive patients getting discharged following treatment today, the total recoveries so far has risen to 26,67,067. The number of active cases including those in isolation as of today remain at 9,890, the bulletin said. In Chennai, the COVID-19 related fatalities rose to 8,570. The active cases remain at 1,205 and the total cases have mounted to 5,56,045 while the cumulative recoveries in the city including 112 discharged today, stand at 5,46,270, the bulletin said. Meanwhile, Medical and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian informed that 5,000 medical camps including 750 in Chennai will be held on Saturday. The weekly mega vaccination camps will be held on November 14.
We have planned to organise the mega COVID-19 vaccination camps at 50,000 places throughout the State on Sunday to cover the beneficiaries, the Minister said. Speaking to reporters here on Friday he said nearly 72 percent of the people have availed the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 33 percent received the second dose, so far. We hope to cover the people who require the second dose of the vaccine, he said.
To a question, the Minister replied that the State has reported only 493 active dengue cases and exuded hope that the cases would decline due to the monsoon.
