JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Over 1.11 bn vaccine doses administered in India so far: Health Ministry

Purvanchal Expressway to be backbone of eastern UP economy: Yogi
Business Standard

Putin calls on WHO to accelerate recognition of new Covid-19 vaccines

Vladimir Putin called on the WHO to accelerate the recognition of new Covid-19 vaccines, adding that the accessibility to doses in developing countries is low due to unfair compassion

Topics
WHO | Vladimir Putin | Coronavirus Vaccine

ANI 

Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called on the World Health Organization to accelerate the recognition of new COVID-19 vaccines, adding that the accessibility to doses in developing countries is low due to unfair compassion.

"The WHO could expedite procedures for the prequalification of new vaccines and drugs, that is, assessing their quality, safety and efficacy," Putin told the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, November 12 2021. 20:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU