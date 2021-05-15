Covid-19 pandemic to be 'far more deadly' this year, says WHO chief

The World Health Organization Chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, issued a grim warning on Friday, saying that the Covid-19 pandemic is on track to be deadlier than 2020.

"We're on track for the second year of this pandemic to be far more deadly than the first,” he said. "In January, I spoke about the potential unfolding of a moral catastrophe," Tedros said in a press conference. "Unfortunately, we're now witnessing this play out. In a handful of rich countries, which bought up the majority of the supply, lower-risk groups are now being vaccinated.

"The chief asked countries to stop vaccinating kids and to donate to poorer nations instead. "I understand why some countries want to vaccinate their children and adolescents, but right now I urge them to reconsider and to instead donate vaccines to Covax," he said.

"Because in low and lower-middle income countries, vaccine supply has not been enough to even immunise healthcare workers, and hospitals are being inundated with people that need lifesaving care urgently."