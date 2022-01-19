Covid-19 pandemic: West Bengal logs 11,447 fresh cases, 38 deaths

on Wednesday registered 11,447 new Covid-19 cases, 1,017 more than the previous day's figure, pushing the tally to 19,28,261, the health department said in a bulletin.

Thirty-eight more people also died due to the disease, with Kolkata accounting for the most of them at 14, taking the death toll to 20,193.

Altogether 15,418 people were cured of the disease during the day and the discharge rate now is 91.09 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state has 1,51,702 active cases, 4,009 less than what the figure was on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, 67,404 samples were tested for Covid-19 in taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,24,83,841.

