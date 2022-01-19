40,499 Covid cases recorded in Karnataka, 24,135 from Bengaluru alone

-
Karnataka on Wednesday reported 40,499 new cases of COVID-19, and 21 fatalities, taking the tally to 33,29,199 and the death toll to 38,486.
The state, which has been witnessing a steady surge in cases since the last week of December, had recorded 41,457 fresh infections on Tuesday.
Of the new cases on Wednesday, 24,135 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 18,081 people being discharged and five virus-related deaths.
The total number of active cases across the state is now 2,67,650.
There were 23,209 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 30,23,034, a health department bulletin said.
While the positivity rate for the day stood at 18.80 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.05 per cent.
Of the 21 deaths, five are from Bengaluru Urban, four from Mysuru, three in Dakshina Kannada, and one each from Bagalkote, Belagavi, Chikkaballapura, Gadag, Hassan, Raichur, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Vijayapura.
Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru recorded the second highest with 1,804 new cases, Hassan 1,785, Mysuru 1,341, and Mandya 1,340, followed by others.
Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 14,82,484 cases, followed by Mysuru 1,91,803 and Tumakuru 1,31,569.
According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 12,81,636, followed by Mysuru 1,80,264 and Tumakuru 1,20,917.
Cumulatively, a total of 5,96,06,693 samples have been tested, of which 2,15,312 were on Wednesday alone.
