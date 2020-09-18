JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

NGT slams Kerala over waste management, says serious dereliction of duty
Business Standard

Covid-19: Parliament passes bill to cut salaries of MPs by 30% for a year

Parliament on Friday passed a bill to reduce for one year the salaries of MPs by 30 per cent "to meet the exigencies arising out of Covid-19 pandemic"

Topics
Parliament | MPs | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

parliament, monsoon session

Parliament on Friday passed a bill to reduce for one year the salaries of MPs by 30 per cent "to meet the exigencies arising out of COVID-19 pandemic".

Rajya Sabha passed the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020. It had got the approval of Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The bill was introduced in the upper house by Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Thursday.

The upper house also passed the Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which proposes to reduce the salaries and allowances of ministers by 30 per cent for a year, to meet the exigencies arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy moved the bill.

Both the bills were taken up simultaneously and passed by voice vote.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, September 18 2020. 15:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU