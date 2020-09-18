Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar reviews work on Pune Metro project

JUST IN
UP CM directs senior officials to start recruitment drives in 3 months

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar reviewed the work on Pune Metro Rail project on Friday, a district official said

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister

Ajit Pawar reviewed the work on Pune Metro Rail project here on Friday, a district official said.

Pawar, who is also the district's guardian minister, visited the office of the Metro Rail authorities in Pimpri Chinchwad area and took stock of the work on PCMC-Swargate corridor, the official said.

As part of a trial run, the deputy chief minister also travelled in the metro rail from Sant Tukaram station to Pimpri station, he said.

Pawar was apprised about the progress of the project by Dr Brajesh Dixit, the managing director of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro), the official said.

Maha Metro is developing two metro lines in Pune. The 16 km-long PCMC-Swargate corridor will have 14 metro stations.

Meanwhile, the guardian minister, who is touring the district, will also take stock of the COVID-19 situation and chair a meeting with MLAs and MPs, it was stated.

First Published: Fri, September 18 2020. 15:47 IST

