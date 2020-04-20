Covid-19: Entire Pune City declared as containment zone till April 27

The Municipal Corporation (PMC) has declared the complete area under its jurisdiction a containment zone, from April 19 midnight till April 27, to contain spread.

The civic bodies of and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad have also declared the areas within their municipal limits as containment zones. The order imposed further restrictions on movement of people to prevent the spread of the virus.

The decision comes a day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister directed the strict implementation of the in and Pimpri Chinchwad limits.



ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE

The order to declare the entire Pune city as 'containment zone' was issued by PMC Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad. It says that all the areas in both the municipal limits will be sealed from Sunday midnight till further orders.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday reviewed preparedness on the ground in view of in Ahmednagar. He held a joint meeting with the district collector and health officer, civil surgeon and police.



With 552 new Covid-19 cases reported on Sunday, the total number of positive cases in the state increased to 4,200, said the State Health Department. The tally also includes 223 deaths after 12 new deaths were reported on Sunday. On the other hand, 507 patients have been discharged after full recovery.