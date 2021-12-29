Covid-19: 'RRR' sticks to its release date despite Delhi theatres shutdown

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
Not right to resort to Internet shutdown every time: Parliament panel
Internet shutdowns bleeding businesses, hitting country's image
'RRR' delayed again, makers waiting for 'world cinema markets' to open
World shares mostly higher after US averts government shutdown
-
After the Delhi government on Tuesday ordered to shut down cinema halls, spas, and gyms in order to curb the rise in COVID-19 cases, Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' delayed its release. But makers of another upcoming film, 'RRR', have decided to stick to its release date amid the health scare.
Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle, writing, "#Xclusiv... BREAKING NEWS... 'RRR' VERY MUCH ON 7 JAN 2022... SS RAJAMOULI OFFICIAL STATEMENT TO ME... No postponement. #SSRajamouli #JrNTR #RamCharan #RRR #RRRMovie #RRRPreReleaseEvent #RoarOfRRRInKerala."
Directed by 'Baahubali' fame director SS Rajamouli, 'RRR' features a stellar cast including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Jr. NTR, and Ram Charan.
Set in pre-independence India, 'RRR' is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan.
'RRR' was originally planned as a July 30, 2020 release. However, the unforeseen delays, including those caused by injuries suffered by Jr NTR and Ram during production, forced the makers to push the release date.
The makers then pushed the release date to October 13 this year, but due to the theatres not being fully functional, the makers postponed that date too.
Jayantilal Gada (PEN) has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North territory.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU