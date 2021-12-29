Covid-19: 'RRR' sticks to its release date despite Delhi theatres shutdown

After the government on Tuesday ordered to shut down cinema halls, spas, and gyms in order to curb the rise in COVID-19 cases, Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' delayed its release. But makers of another upcoming film, 'RRR', have decided to stick to its release date amid the health scare.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle, writing, "#Xclusiv... BREAKING NEWS... 'RRR' VERY MUCH ON 7 JAN 2022... SS RAJAMOULI OFFICIAL STATEMENT TO ME... No postponement. #SSRajamouli #JrNTR #RamCharan #RRR #RRRMovie #RRRPreReleaseEvent #RoarOfRRRInKerala."

Directed by 'Baahubali' fame director SS Rajamouli, 'RRR' features a stellar cast including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Jr. NTR, and Ram Charan.

Set in pre-independence India, 'RRR' is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan.

'RRR' was originally planned as a July 30, 2020 release. However, the unforeseen delays, including those caused by injuries suffered by Jr NTR and Ram during production, forced the makers to push the release date.

The makers then pushed the release date to October 13 this year, but due to the not being fully functional, the makers postponed that date too.

Jayantilal Gada (PEN) has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North territory.

