Covid-19 scare at G7 meeting after two Indian delegates test positive

The entire Indian delegation for the G7 summit in London was on Wednesday asked to self isolate after some of its members tested positive for Covid-19.
In a tweet, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who is heading the Indian delegation at the G7 summit in London, revealed that he is attending the meetings virtually because he may have been exposed to the infection.
"Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases. As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode. That will be the case with the G7 Meeting today as well," Jaishankar tweeted.
Posting a picture of him attending the meeting virtually, he further tweeted, "A cyber participation at the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. So far, yet so near."
Jaishankar also revealed that he had a useful virtual meeting with the Foreign Minister of Canada, Marc Garneau, on the sidelines of the G7 summit.
"Discussed our respective Covid challenges. Talked about various aspects of our bilateral relationship. Also exchanged views on Myanmar," he said.
The Indian delegation, as per the British media, had tested negative for Covid-19 before departing for the UK. But on arrival in London, in the tests conducted by Public Health England (PHE), two of the members tested positive.
British media reported that all physical meetings between the Indian delegates and their counterparts from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US were cancelled immediately. The meetings are being held virtually.
Though not a part of the G7, India was invited by the Boris Johnson government to join the summit as a guest.
In a virtual meeting between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, India and the UK had agreed to begin formal talks on a free trade deal next month.
--IANS
aat/arm
