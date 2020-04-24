Covid-19 state digest: 6,427 Maharashtra cases; Rajasthan nears 2,000 mark

There was no let-up in the Covid- 19 situation in Maharashtra which recorded 778 cases on Thursday, a fresh single-day high and most of them from Mumbai, taking the state tally to 6,427, while the death toll rose to 283, health officials said. Fourteen Covid-19 patients died on Thursday, taking the toll in the state to 283, an official said. So far, 840 Covid-19 patients have been discharged in the state after recovering from the deadly infection, 51 of them on Thursday, he said. With 778 new patients testing positive, the state set a fresh record of highest single-day detection of cases on Thursday and this took the Maharashtra count soaring to 6,427. The state discharged 51 people after full recovery from Covid-19, taking the total number (of cured cases) to 840, the official added. Mumbai alone reported 522 new cases, taking the tally to 4,205. The death toll in the city increased by six to 167, the official said. Of the 14 Covid-19 patients who died on Thursday, six were from Mumbai, five from Pune, one each from Navi Mumbai, Nandurbar and Dhule, the official said. The Thane division, which consists of Mumbai, Thane and other neighbouring municipal corporations and Palghar, has reported 4,980 cases and 187 deaths so far, he said. The Pune division has recorded 963 Covid-19 cases and 67 deaths, while the Nashik division has reported 184 cases and 16 deaths. The Kolhapur division, which covers western Maharashtra and the Konkan region, has 43 cases of Covid-19 and two deaths so far. The central part of the state is divided into two divisions, Aurangabad and Latur. In the Aurangabad division, 51 cases and five deaths have been reported, while Latur has reported 13 cases andno death so far. In the Vidarbha region, Akola and Nagpur divisions have recorded 69 and 103 cases of Covid-19 and three and one deaths, respectively. As many as 21 patients from neighbouring states are receiving treatment in Maharashtra, while two such persons have died, the official said. The number of containment zones in the state increased by 12 to 477 on Thursday. As many as 1,14,398 people are in home quarantine, while 8,702 are in institutional isolation facilities, he said. The state has also started a mental health programme for migrant workers under which some 46,436 people have and this has benefitted so far, he claimed. The updated Maharashtra tally: Positive cases 6,427; deaths 283; discharged 840; samples tested 96,369. Capital's corona count: Two more die, 128 test positive on day Two more persons died of Covid-19, while 128 more tested positive for the infection in the capital on Thursday, raising the total number of the pandemic fatalities to 50 and infected cases to 2,236 here till date, said officials. The new corona-positive cases include those of a 12-member family, also comprising a two-month-old infant, of the Walled City area and 46 others of North Delhi's Jahangirpuri area found infected, they said. The number of containment zones in the city too rose to 92, said a Delhi Health Department's bulletin issued on Thursday. The bulletin said 84 patients were cured of the infection and discharged on the day. It said since April 18, there had been a steep rise in the rate of recovery of Covid-19 patients with 735of the cured 808 patients recovering in a short span of only six days. The bulletin put the total number of active cases at 1,518 on Thursday. In wake of attacks on healthcare personnel, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev constituted a six-member team to frame security protocol for medicare workers, officials told PTI. UP: Death count rises to 24; total cases 1,510 The death toll rose to 24 in Uttar Pradesh as three more people succumbed to the infection on Thursday, an official release said. Meanwhile, the number of infection cases jumped to 1,510 in the state with 61 more people testing positive for it, the release said. According to it, while two deaths were reported from Kanpur, the third one took place in Agra, which has so far recorded the maximum seven fatalities in the state. Agra is followed by Moradabad in terms of the death toll, where the virus has claimed five lives so far. The other districts from where coronavirus deaths have been reported are Meerut and Kanpur (three each); and one each in Basti, Varanasi, Bulandshahar, Lucknow, Firozabad and Aligarh. So far, 206 people have been discharged from hospitals after treatment, the release said. Rajasthan inches closer to 2000-mark as 76 more coronavirus cases surface The coronavirus tally inched closer to the 2000-mark in Rajasthan with 76 more people testing positive for the infection, taking the total count to 1,964 on Thursday, an official said. The test report of a 75-year-old man who died in Sikar on Wednesday also came positive on Thursday. With this, the number of Covid deaths in the state has gone up to 28.

The 75-year-old man, a resident of Laxmangarh in Sikar, was admitted to the district hospital there with a complaint of hypertension on April 15. His samples were collected on Wednesday, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

According to him, among the fresh coronavirus cases, 23 were reported from Jodhpur; 18 from Nagaur; 15 from Jaipur; eight from Kota; three each in Ajmer and Bharatpur; two each from Sikar and Hanumangarh; and one each in Jhunjhunu and Barmer.

27 fresh Covid-19 cases in Telangana One person died and 27 fresh Covid-19 deaths were reported in Telangana on Thursday while the state government expressed hope its containment and other efforts will bear fruit and there will be a decline in the number of infections. With this, the Covid-19 toll in the state has risen to 25 while the active cases to 693, it said. Health Minister E Rajender said fresh cases were being reported from the containment zones and not from other areas. On the whole, as per the current trend, the number of cases is coming down a bit. Positive cases are being reported from containment zones and not from rural areas... We feel this is a good sign, he told reporters here. There is some decline also in positive cases. We only hope there would be a decline in another four-five days because of this containment and measures taken by us, he said. According to a bulletin issued by the state government on Thursday night, the number of Covid-19 cases in the state shot up to 970 with 27 more testing positive. No of Covid-19 cases in MP rise to 1,771, death toll touches 85

With 184 more people testing positive for coronavirus on Thursday, the number of cases in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 1,771, with hotspot registering 84 new patients since Wednesday, health officials said. Five more deaths were reported during the period in the state, increasing the number of fatalities to 85. Out of five, three deaths were reported from and two in Khargone, they said.

Of 85 deaths in the state till Thursday, 55 were reported in alone, officials said. A patient in Rajgarh recovered fully so that district was removed from the list, they said. Indore recorded highest number of fresh cases at 84, followed by Ujjain 35, Bhopal 20 and Khargone 10, the official said. The tally of total number of Covid-19 cases in Indore remains the highest at 1,029 followed by Bhopal 323, Ujjain 76 and Khargone 51, they said. 27 more test positive for Covid-19 in Bihar; total cases 170 Bihar saw the sharpest ever jump in the number of coronavirus cases on Thursday as 27 more people tested positive for the infection, taking the state's tally to 170, a top official said. Of the fresh cases, eight each were from Patna and Kaimur districts, six from Sasaram, four from Munger and one from Siwan, Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar said. The eight fresh cases in Patna were reported from the state capital's Khajpura locality. These include a 35-year-old man, two girls aged 8 and 14 and five women aged between 23 and 57. Khajpura, which has emerged as a veritable hotspot, had earlier also reported eight cases, the infection chain starting off with a 32-year-old woman admitted to AIIMS, Patna for breathing trouble but with no travel history. So far, Kaimur had not reported any Covid-19 cases. All the eight cases in the district were reported from Chainpur area. The patients -- five males and three females -- caught the infection from a person who had tested positive for coronavirus earlier, Kumar said.

As many as 84 people were detected Covid-19 in Indore on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 1,029.

"Eighty-four people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Indore, taking the total number of cases to 1,029, including 55 deaths," Praveen Jadia, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore, said. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 1,695 Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, including 148 cured/discharged/migrated and 81 deaths.