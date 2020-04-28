Coronavirus: Take a look at number of cases & death toll in these 13 states

India has seen a steady rise in (Covid-19) cases. The total count has reached 29,451 and the death toll currently stands at 939, according to Worldometer data. During a video conference meeting with PM Modi, many states have reportedly called for an extension of the second phase of which is in place till May 3.





Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Monday reported 522 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of the infected people to 8,590. The death toll mounted to 8,590 with 27 more fatalities yesterday.

Mumbai reported 395 new Covid-19 cases and 15 new fatalities, taking the total number of the infected patients in the country's financial capital to 5,589. In Dharavi, out of the 288 Covid-19 patients detected so far 14 have died.

In Pune, 84 fresh Covid cases have been detected taking the tally in the district increased to 1,348. Aurangabad reported 29 new cases taking the total to 82.

A total of 1,45,677 people are currently in home quarantine across the state while 9,399 others in institutional quarantine.



Gujarat

Gujarat recorded 247 new infections on Monday, most of which was in Ahmedabad - taking the tally to 3,548. The number of fatalities increased to 162.

Gujarat has so far conducted tests on 53,575 people - 2,848 of them in the last 24 hours. As many as 8,908 samples have been tested using rapid testing kits.

Delhi

Delhi reported 190 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, however, no new deaths were reported. Currently, there are 2,177 active cases in the capital, while 877 have recovered.

Meanwhile, the government allowed veterinarians, plumbers, electricians, and water purifier repairers to resume work.





Madhya Pradesh

240 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, most of whom are in Indore. The total number of cases in the state climbed to 2,330, while the death toll increased to 113, with 10 more deaths yesterday.

Indore district recorded the most number of cases ss the total number of positive cases reached 1,372.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh reported 113 Covid cases on Monday, taking the state's total tally to 1,986. 399 patients have been discharged until now, while 31 deaths have been reported. Of 113, 14 new cases were recorded in Gautam Buddh Nagar.





West Bengal

West Bengal reported 47 Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the total number of active cases to 504.





Karnataka

9 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Karnataka on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 512.



Telangana reported just 2 fresh cases on Monday, while 21 districts is set to become virus-free today. Kerala recorded 13 new Covid-19 cases, and the state total rose to 481.



Punjab and Odisha recorded 8 new cases each on Monday, taking the tally to 330 and 111 respectively. Meanwhile, Bihar reported one more case, as the state tally rose to 346. Jharkhand saw the highest single-day jump in Covid cases as 20 people tested positive, and crossed the 100-mark.