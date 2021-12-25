Covid: Assam government lifts night curfew on December 31

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Oxford study says mixing Covid-19 vaccines gives robust protection
Sanofi to invest 400 million euros in mRNA vaccines development
-
The Assam government on Saturday issued new COVID-19 directives for New Year celebration, lifting night curfew on December 31.
It urged all people to maintain COVID appropriate behaviour, including wearing of face masks, adding that fines will be imposed and legal action initiated against anyone failing to do so.
The revised directives will remain in force throughout the state from 6 am of December 26 till further orders, state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said.
He said as per the new SOP, night curfew will be in force from 11.30 pm to 6 am. However, it will not be applicable on the night of December 31.
Mahanta further said for omicron specific regulation, district magistrates, superintendents of police and all other authorities concerned shall be responsible for ensuring COVID appropriate behaviour in all public places.
All work places, business and commercial establishments will remain open till 10.30 pm.
For meetings or gatherings in open spaces, the district disaster management authority will specify the number depending on the COVID situation in that district, while in closed spaces, gathering up to 50 per cent of seating capacity would be allowed.
Iconic religious places can allow 60 fully vaccinated people per hour, with the number of devotees or visitors restricted to 40 per hour for other religious places.
Cinema halls will continue to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity.
The minister further said district magistrates and superintendents of police will ensure that the people strictly abide by the directives and they will also deploy sufficient number of teams for keeping vigil.
Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005, and other legal provisions.
Further, any person not wearing face mask or spitting in public places shall be fined Rs 1,000.
Mahanta urged the people to abide by the regulations specified and follow COVID appropriate behaviour to contain the spread of the virus.
The COVID-19 tally in the state is at 6,20,025 with 93 new cases reported on Friday, while the death toll is at 6,155, as per latest National Health Mission data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU