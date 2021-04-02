India's Covid case growth rate of 6.8% in March is highest ever: Govt

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Friday chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials of states and union teritorries that are seeing exponential rise in infections in the past two weeks.

Taking note of the continuous deterioration of the Covid scenario over the fortnight, the cabinet secretary pointed out that the current case growth rate of 6.8 per cent in March 2021 has surpassed the previous record of 5.5 per cent (June 2020).

India has also reported 5.5 per cent growth rate in daily Covid deaths in this period. While the country was reporting about 97,000 daily new Covid cases at the peak of the pandemic in September 2020, it has now reached the critical figure 81,000 daily new cases.

During the meeting, Dr V K Paul emphasised on need for states to follow a protocol for sharing clinical and epidemiological data for more detailed study of mutant strain of virus for genome sequencing.

The Union Home Secretary pointed out that the 11 states and UTs that are showing a surge in daily Covid cases have not shown commensurate increase in enforcement of containment activities. He urged the chief secretaries and DGs (Police) to take appropriate strict action in this regard.

The meeting was attended by the chief secretaries, DGPs, and senior health professionals of all states along with the Member (Health) NITI Aayog, Union Home Secretary, Union Health Secretary, Union Secretary (I&B) and the Director General of ICMR.

Eleven states and UTs, that have contributed 90 per cent of cases and and 90.5 per cent of deaths in the past 14 days were categorised as “states of grave concern”

The government said that during the meeting it was pointed out the situation was particularly worrying in Maharashtra and the state was advised to take up immediate and high effective measures to ensure containment of active cases and daily deaths.