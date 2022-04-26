Covid caseload at IIT Madras reaches 111: Tamil Nadu health secretary

-
The overall Covid-19 caseload at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) has increased to 111 after 32 people tested positive for the virus, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said on Tuesday.
According to Radhakrishnan, of the 111 cases, only two have been cured so far.
Tests are being conducted in student hostels and other places in the IITM complex, the Minister said, adding that large scale tests were planned for Tuesday.
The total number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu stood at 362.
