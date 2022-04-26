US FDA approves first Covid-19 treatment Veklury for young children

-
ALSO READ
Covid: US FDA declines emergency use nod for Covaxin for 2-18 age group
Lupin receives USFDA approval for anti-depressant drug
Swiss drugmaker Idorsia's insomnia medicine gets US FDA's approval
Rapid antigen tests have reduced sensitivity against Omicron: US FDA
US FDA postpones meeting on authorising Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vax for kids
-
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded its approval of the Covid-19 treatment Veklury, also known as Remdesivir, to include pediatric patients 28 days of age and older weighing at least 3 kilograms who are infected by SARS-CoV-2.
This action makes Veklury the first approved Covid-19 treatment for children less than 12 years of age, said the FDA.
Veklury is approved for young children who are hospitalised, or have mild-to-moderate Covid-19 and are at high risk for progression to severe Covid-19, according to the FDA.
Previously Veklury was only approved to treat Covid19 for certain adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older who weigh at least 40 kilograms, Xinhua news agency reported.
"As Covid-19 can cause severe illness in children, some of whom do not currently have a vaccination option, there continues to be a need for safe and effective Covid-19 treatment options for this population," said Patrizia Cavazzoni, Director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU