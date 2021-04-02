Covid: CM Uddhav to address Maharashtra at 8:30 pm today, says Mumbai mayor

-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will address people of the state today at 8:30 pm, said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar.
Pednekar also hinted that some restrictions could be introduced in the city from today in view of rising coronavirus cases.
"Cases are rising daily in Mumbai, this is a matter of concern. Due to the surge, a shortage of beds and ventilators is also being seen. We had been appealing to people since last March but they are showing carelessness," said Pednekar
"Nobody wants lockdown but keeping in mind the manner in which cases are rising and creating pressure on the health infrastructure, some strict measures will have to be taken," she added.
Maharashtra reported 43,183 new COVID-19 cases and 249 deaths on Thursday taking the total number of cases in the state to 28,56,163. There were 3,66,533 active cases in the state till yesterday.
