Covid: Curfew restrictions extended in Andhra Pradesh till June 30

: The Covid curfew in Andhra
Pradesh has been further extended till June 30 but with a four-hour additional relaxation in timings.
Accordingly, curfew will be in force from 6 pm to 6 am daily from June 21.
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced this at a high-level review meeting on Covid-19 here on Friday.
The Covid curfew, first imposed on May 5 this year, has so far been extended in phases till June 20.
A CMO release said all shops and business establishments will have tobe shut by 5 pm daily.
In East Godavari district, which has still been reporting a higher number of coronavirus cases, the curfew will be in force from 2 pm to 6 am.
Government offices will function normally from June 21 and staff have been directed to attend work as per the revised schedule. PTI DBV BN
