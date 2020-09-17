Mumbai imposes restrictions under Section 144 as Covid-19 cases rise

-
Mumbai will restrict public gatherings and movement in coronavirus containment zones from Thursday midnight to contain the pandemic, said the police.
"All movement of one or more persons in the areas designated as 'Containment Zones' by the Municipal Authorities is prohibited, except for essential activities, supply of essential goods and medical emergencies," said an order ssued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Shahaji Umap.
Movement of one person or more is prohibited except for the listed emergency and non-emergency services under a law called Section 144. "Mumbai city continues to be threatened with the spread of Covid-19, it is considered expedient to issue prohibitory order for restricting any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places..." said the order.
Outside containment zones, movement of one or more persons in the city is prohibited except for medical emergencies and for the following exempted entities:
- Emergency duties: government/semi-government agencies and their officials on duty
- An establishment providing essential services like:
- Food, vegetables, milk supplies, ration and grocery stores
- Hospitals, medicines, pharma and related establishments, pathology medical nursing colleges
- Telephone and internet services
- Electricity, petroleum oil and energy-related
- Banking, stock exchange. Clearing corporation. depositories stockbrokers and SEBI registered participants operating through these institutions
- IT and IT-enabled services and data centres providing services for critical national and international infrastructure and needed for the above essential and emergency services.
- Services providing home delivery of food, groceries and essential commodities
- E-commerce activity for essential and non-essential items and materials
- Drinking water supply and maintenance
- Godowns and warehousing related to all of the above.
- Trucks/Tempos carrying goods and manpower related to the above services.
- Besides, the order said all movement of one or more persons in the city for non-essential activities is prohibited
