Mumbai imposes restrictions under Section 144 as Covid-19 cases rise

will restrict public gatherings and movement in containment zones from Thursday midnight to contain the pandemic, said the police.

"All movement of one or more persons in the areas designated as 'Containment Zones' by the Municipal Authorities is prohibited, except for essential activities, supply of essential goods and medical emergencies," said an order ssued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Shahaji Umap.

Movement of one person or more is prohibited except for the listed emergency and non-emergency services under a law called " city continues to be threatened with the spread of Covid-19, it is considered expedient to issue prohibitory order for restricting any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places..." said the order.





Outside containment zones, movement of one or more persons in the city is prohibited except for medical emergencies and for the following exempted entities: