Covid: Karnataka allows 100% occupancy in cinemas, auditoriums from Oct 1

Cinema halls and auditoriums in Karnataka will be allowed to operate at full capacity from October 1, months after being run at half capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, informed the state government.
The order by the state government instructed the cinema halls, auditoriums to operate with 100 per cent capacity from October 1 while adhering to COVID norms.
The guidelines mandate a minimum of one dose of vaccine along with other social distancing norms.
Pubs have also been permitted to operate from October 3.
A total of 789 new cases of COVID-19, 23 deaths and 1,050 recoveries were reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, said the state's health department on Friday.
