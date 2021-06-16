Covid pandemic: Gurugram soon to begin Sputnik V vaccine trials

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
The Gurugram health department will start trials of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine within 2-3 days at a private hospital.
After the trial, Sputnik V will be officially launched by the Haryana government, a senior official of the district health department told IANS.
With this initiative, the Gurugram district will be among the first ones in Haryana, where the Russian-made vaccine trial will begin. A senior health official requesting anonymity said that the Sputnik V vaccine first trial will be conducted on at least 400 staffers of a private hospital.
"Sputnik V will be made available in Gurugram through the state government. However, the supply chain and mechanism of vaccination will be followed accordingly. The vaccine trial will be first conducted in Gurugram," he said.
The official further said a training session for the health workers related to Sputnik V vaccination and its uploading process on the Cowin-app has already been completed. Sputnik V vaccine option is also available on Cowin-app.
"It was the biggest achievement of the Gurugram district to become first to administer half of its population. This could be possible because of an organised vaccination drive conducted in Gurugram. The district health department had also vaccinated Gurugram residents along with several people of Delhi and NCR. Such vaccine drives will continue in future as well," Dr M.P. Singh, district immunization officer told IANS.
Apart from this, Haryana Health Minister, Anil Vij on Tuesday said that a survey done by the Government of India has ranked Gurugram first among the 24 major urban cities in the country where 49.3 per cent of its population has been vaccinated.
Meanwhile, around 8,84,461 people in Gurugram have been administered corona vaccines till Tuesday.
--IANS
str/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU