Jharkhand records four new coronavirus fatalities, 184 fresh cases

Jharkhand reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 184 fresh cases during the last 24 hours, a health department bulletin said on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 5,089 with state capital Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Lohardaga and Khunti district reporting one death each.

The 184 fresh COVID-19 cases pushed the tally in the state to 3,43,793, the bulletin said.

East Singhbhum district reported the highest of 31 new cases followed by Hazaribag (25) and Saraikela 17.

Jharkhand now has 2,646 active COVID-19 cases.

The mortality rate in the state now is 1.48 per cent, higher than the national average of 1.30 per cent.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state has improved to 97.75 per cent, better than the national average of 95.60 per cent.

In the last 24 hours 596 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,36,058, the bulletin said.

Altogether, 91,75,094 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, including 34,684 since Tuesday, it added.

In a bid to combat the second wave of COVID-19, the government has extended the lockdown like restrictions in the state till June 24 in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)