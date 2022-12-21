JUST IN
Security watchdog recommends scanners allowing gadgets inside hand baggage
Many youth end up in gig economy, get no job security: Rahul Gandhi
Delhi CM Kejriwal directs health dept to ramp up genome sequencing
New Covid-19 outbreak in China: India Inc says no need to panic yet
RS nominates 10 members to panel on Multi-State Cooperative Societies Bill
No mercy for NGOs seeking demographic change: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
Rajya Sabha passes bill to deal with maritime piracy with voice vote
Madras High Court rejects plea against linking Aadhaar and electricity code
No plans to reduce age of consent for consensual relationships: Centre
Govt reviews Covid situation; advises people to mask up, get vaccinated
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India targeting late 2024 for maiden human spaceflight launch: Govt
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Covid surge: Kerala govt to step up measures to stop possible virus spread

In view of a surge in Covid cases abroad, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan urged people to take precautionary steps to protect themselves

Topics
Kerala | Pinarayi Vijayan

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Parliament House in New Delhi on Friday Photo: PTI

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases abroad, the Kerala government on Wednesday decided to intensify measures to prevent the spread of the virus in the southern state.

This was announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a press conference here.

Vijayan urged people to take steps to protect themselves from getting infected by the virus, although COVID-19 cases are less in the state.

The Chief Minister also reminded the public that the lessons learned during the peak period of COVID-19 cases in the state should be followed to deal with the virus.

Vijayan advised people not to ignore fever, cold and sore throat, and not to be in close contact with people who have symptoms of COVID-19.

Several cities in China, including capital Beijing, have been facing a growing number of coronavirus cases attributed to a new variant of the Omicron strain with reports of overcrowded hospitals and shortage of beds.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kerala

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 20:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU