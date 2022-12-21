Covid surge: Kerala govt to step up measures to stop possible virus spread

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases abroad, the government on Wednesday decided to intensify measures to prevent the spread of the virus in the southern state.

This was announced by Chief Minister at a press conference here.

Vijayan urged people to take steps to protect themselves from getting infected by the virus, although COVID-19 cases are less in the state.

The Chief Minister also reminded the public that the lessons learned during the peak period of COVID-19 cases in the state should be followed to deal with the virus.

Vijayan advised people not to ignore fever, cold and sore throat, and not to be in close contact with people who have symptoms of COVID-19.

Several cities in China, including capital Beijing, have been facing a growing number of coronavirus cases attributed to a new variant of the Omicron strain with reports of overcrowded hospitals and shortage of beds.

