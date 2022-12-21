No mercy for NGOs seeking demographic change: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Union Home Minister on Wednesday said the government will show no mercy towards non-government organisations trying to change the demography of the country and create societal disturbances through foreign funding.

Responding to a debate on in Lok Sabha, Shah said the government has roped in a number of to create awareness about drug abuse, but it cannot remain a silent spectator to unmonitored foreign funding of such organisations in the country.

"There are many that want to disintegrate India's society. There are some that want to torture India's society. For these NGOs, the Indian government's policy can't be the same.

"For those who don't abide by the FCRA (Foreign Contribution (Regulatory) Act), strong action will be taken against them. There will be no mercy to them," Shah said.

"Flow of funds from foreign lands cannot remain unmonitored. Enough had taken place during your (UPA) rule. This is Narendra Modi's government. We will not allow any funds to come to destroy the country.

"They want to change the demography through FCRA. It cannot be allowed legally. Strong action will be taken against them," the Union Home Minister said.

Participating in the debate, Congress member Gaurav Gogoi said the government was not allowing civil society organisations to work properly by subjecting them to investigation under Foreign Contribution (Regulatory) Act.

