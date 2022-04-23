Covid: Tamil Nadu sees upward trend in new cases continues, adds 53 cases

-
Tamil Nadu continued to see an uptick in daily Covid-19 cases, as 53 infections were added afresh on Saturday, pushing the caseload to 34,53,500.
However, the toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with nil fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours, a medical bulletin said.
Recoveries grew to 34,15,165 with 29 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 310 active infections.
Chennai accounted for highest number of new coronavirus cases at 36, followed by Chengalpet 4, Kancheepuram 3 while Coimbatore, Tiruvallur and Tiruvarur recorded two each.
Cuddalore, Kanyakumari, Sivagangai reported one case each. The State capital leads among districts with 7,51,430 cases.
A total of 18,214 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.60 crore, the bulletin said.
