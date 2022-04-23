Covid-19: Mumbai sees 72 new cases, no death; active tally now 503

on Saturday reported 72 COVID-19 cases, a slight rise in the daily addition after a fall for two consecutive days, a civic official said.

The metropolis had reported 68 cases on Friday, a sizable dip from 98 on Wednesday, which was the highest for April so far, and 91 on Thursday, he pointed out.

The tally in stood at 10,59,213, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,562, he said.

So far, 10,39,148 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 43 during the day, leaving the active caseload here at 503, the official added.

A health bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said 70 out of 72 cases were asymptomatic, while the remaining two have been hospitalised, though both did not need oxygen support.

It also stated that only 12 out of the 25,944 hospital beds earmarked for COVID-19 treatment were currently occupied.

With 9,453 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in stood at 1,68,35,488, it said.

Civic data showed the recovery rate was 98 per cent, the positivity rate stood at 0.006 per cent, the caseload doubling time was 10,736 days and the overall case growth rate between April 16 and 22 was 0.006 per cent.

It also revealed the country's financial capital was free of sealed buildings and containment zones.

Mumbai's figures for the day are as follows: Fresh cases: 72; Fatality: 0; Overall active cases: 503; Tests conducted: 9,453.

