Covid-19: Mumbai sees 72 new cases, no death; active tally now 503

-
ALSO READ
First Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Mandaviya
India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 1.86 billion mark
Over 1.7 billion Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre
Bangladesh starts administering Covid vaccine booster shots on trial basis
Omicron spread: Third Covid shot after nine months of second jab
-
Mumbai on Saturday reported 72 COVID-19 cases, a slight rise in the daily addition after a fall for two consecutive days, a civic official said.
The metropolis had reported 68 cases on Friday, a sizable dip from 98 on Wednesday, which was the highest for April so far, and 91 on Thursday, he pointed out.
The tally in Mumbai stood at 10,59,213, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,562, he said.
So far, 10,39,148 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 43 during the day, leaving the active caseload here at 503, the official added.
A health bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said 70 out of 72 cases were asymptomatic, while the remaining two have been hospitalised, though both did not need oxygen support.
It also stated that only 12 out of the 25,944 hospital beds earmarked for COVID-19 treatment were currently occupied.
With 9,453 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in Mumbai stood at 1,68,35,488, it said.
Civic data showed the recovery rate was 98 per cent, the positivity rate stood at 0.006 per cent, the caseload doubling time was 10,736 days and the overall case growth rate between April 16 and 22 was 0.006 per cent.
It also revealed the country's financial capital was free of sealed buildings and containment zones.
Mumbai's coronavirus figures for the day are as follows: Fresh cases: 72; Fatality: 0; Overall active cases: 503; Tests conducted: 9,453.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU